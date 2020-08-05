Treyarch and Raven are behind Black Ops: Cold War

While Activision still hasn't officially acknowledged that the next Call of Duty will be known as Black Ops - Cold War, the cat is well and truly out of the bag, or should that be, Doritos bag. There's been a lot of leaks and solid rumors around the game, one of which is the studios that'll be behind its development.

Activision has now come out and confirmed that indeed Treyarch, along with Raven, will be the studios behind the game's development, which adds further weight to the other details that have leaked about the game so far.

Activision confirmed the news during their recent earnings call, stating that "Activision will continue to build on its direct, digital relationship with this expanded community as it delivers the next premium release for Call of Duty, coming from Treyarch and Raven Software."

Raven has been a support studio for many Call of Duty games in the past, including Black Ops, so it's not entirely surprising to see their involvement here. They usually go uncredited, however, so it'll be interesting to see if this translates into the final game.

According to the earnings call, we may also be learning more about new Call of Duty releases via Call of Duty: Warzone, the free battle-royale game, rather than traditional press events. Activision stated that they saw the game as a "great platform for us to share new franchise news and information," which is a new approach.

Other than that, no other details were released about the game, but we'll be sure to bring you any further official word as we learn it.