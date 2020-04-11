Trios returns to Call of Duty: Warzone due to demand

It's been just two days since we reported about the sheer outrage and horror that many players of Call of Duty: Warzone experienced when the latest update removed the trios game mode in favour of a new quads mode, but now it seems the developers have had to backtrack due to huge demand for the mode to return.

Quads is effectively the same mode as Trios, but in teams of four instead of three, as the name suggests. As such the change has irked a number of fans, who were used to playing in squads of 3 and are now trying to find a new player to integrate into their team.

Activision seemed to suggest originally keeping trios and quads together would split the player-base and cause long queue times, but it seems now the backlash wasn't preferable to that turn of events. Infinity Ward shared the news on Twitter Thursday night, proudly claiming Trios was back.

Interestingly, and possibly a sign of the rushed nature of it's restoration, the mode returned with the loot drops found in the first two seasons of the game again, rather than the Season 3 loot, although this has since been patched.

Rejoyce, Warzone fans, your voices have been heard.