Turn Cal into The Joker with this Jedi: Fallen Order mod

Most games are guaranteed one of two mods within the first month of their launch, either Thomas The Tank Engine in some form or another, much like Sekiro, or turning the main character into The Joker, as happened with Red Dead 2's PC release.





It seems The Joker has won out over Thomas this time around though, as a new mod for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order turns Cal into the infamous Batman villain. It's sort of fitting too, as Cal's voice actor, Cameron Monaghan, also played Jerome Valeska in Gotham.

The look at least kind of works here, somehow. It was a little creepy in Red Dead's case, but this time it's been quite nicely done. If you're interested, you can head over to the mod's download page here.