Twitch may finally address hate raids with new chat features

Twitch may be introducing new chat features for streamers in an attempt to combat the current plague of hate raids that lead to a number of streamers walking out of the platform for 24 hours earlier this month.

The leaks come via streamer DreaconTV and Zac Bussey, a journalist who covers the streaming scene. According to the screenshots that have been released, Twitch streamers will soon be able to choose the level of verification users to need to have before they can chat on their streams, so for example, requiring users to have email or mobile verification before they can chat.

The controls will also be reportedly quite granular, for example allowing you to specify rules that only affect accounts that are new, or how long they've been a follower, for example. You can also exempt subscribers, VIPs or moderators from the rules, too.

Exemptions can be provided for Subscribers, VIPs, and Mods.

The move seems to be in response to the aforementioned hate raids, which are organised attacks that focus on minority streamers, with the chat often flooded with racist, sexist or other offensive remarks. Bots are often deployed to rapidly fill the chat, and there are few tools currently available to streamers to mitigate these attacks.

It lead to streamers organizing the #ADayOffTwitch protest, walking off the platform for 24 hours on the 1st of September. It lead to Twitch seeing a huge drop in viewership on that day, with the platform subsequently filing a lawsuit against two of the big-name perpetrators of the hate raids, known as CruzzControl and CreatineOverdose.

The news appears to be welcome among streamers, with many commenting that the addition of phone verification will be hugely beneficial, although the new tools won't fully stop the problem, and the addition of phone verification could lead to legitimate users no longer being able to chat. It's also been noted that Twitch is still putting responsibility for dealing with abuse on the Streamers themselves.

This does seem to be a positive move, though, and hopefully, these features become available sooner rather than later.