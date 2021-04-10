Two big updates are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint this year

Ubisoft has confirmed that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be getting two big updates this year, with the new roadmap outlining changes coming to the game that has been suffering somewhat since its lackluster release back in 2019.

The game, while continuing to be supported, needs a shot in the arm. Ubi is hoping the new updates will turn things around. The first will be known as the "Teammate Experience Update," and aims to improve AI, as well as introducing a new XP progression system for squads, with new passive skills and abilities. There's also going to be a new dedicated quest log that lets players muck around with their AI squads.

There's also a second update, coming in the fall, which we don't have any details on yet. The first of these updates is coming soon though, at the "end of spring," and both updates will be totally free.