Two Point Campus Expands its Curriculum with Official Mod Support!

Two Point Campus, the popular college-themed management sim, has announced official mod support is now available for Steam players on Windows, with cross-platform support coming to other devices later down the road.

In collaboration with mod.io, a cross-platform modding service, Two Point Campus has enabled players to create and share their own in-game items. To celebrate this milestone, the developers invited students from the University of Creative Arts to create their own mods as part of their course.



"We're delighted that Steam players on Windows are now able to begin experimenting and subscribing to mods," said the developers on the official Two Point community page. "This is our next step in getting modding up and running for you all to enjoy, we can’t wait to see what you create, and what your favourite items are!"

To download mods, players need to update their game on Steam and create an account on mod.io. They can then browse the available mods on the website or through the new in-game mod menu. Installing mods is as easy as hitting the "Subscribe" button,



Players who are interested in creating their own mods can refer to the game's handy guide for initial setup, which is done using Unity's tools. Some example projects are included, so that "you can change our 'Geometric Canvas' with an image of your choice, like your favourite cat!" According to the developers, the focus is currently on modding items, but they are also considering adding features such as wallpaper and floor customizations in the future.

It’s worth noting that before using modded items, players should create a backup of their save files. If they unsubscribe from mods or delete the mod’s files, the in-game items will revert to default Two Point Campus items to prevent errors from occurring. You can start browsing the mods now on the official mod.io page.