Two Point Hospital's next DLC is environmentally friendly

There's a new DLC pack on the way for the excellent Two Point Hospital, an excellent spiritual successor to Theme Hospital, and this time things are getting eco friendly.

The new DLC will challenge you to not only run a successful medical facility, but to do so in an environmentally sustainable way. Know as Off the Grid, you'll also be treating new plant based illnesses and even tending to the hospital gardens.





There'll be three new regions within the new DLC, and 35 new illnesses in total, which will feature new treatment rooms for you to be able to handle the influx of cases. These new regions are known as Wanderoff County Park, Old Newport and Windsock City.

The DLC is launching very soon, on March 18th, and is a very reasonable £6.99.