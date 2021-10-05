Ubisoft confirms Far Cry 6 release and preload times

If you're looking forward to Far Cry 6 as much as I am, then you'll want to know exactly when the game will be available to preload, and more importantly, play in your region. Have no fear, as we've got the details below, with Ubisoft now confirming the release schedule across the globe when the game launches on October 7th.

After suffering a number of delays, Far Cry 6 is nearly here and will tell the story of Antón Castillo, the dictator of the fictional island of Yara (that reminds me a lot of Cuba), and his son Diego.

The game will be available on both Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store when it releases, but won't be available on Steam, at least not right now.

Ubisoft has now confirmed the game will unlock at 12:01 AM on October 7th, and this will be the same across all time zones. You'll also be able to begin Preloading from today, which may be worthwhile, given the game's hefty 60GB disk space requirements.

The same release dates and times will also apply across all consoles that the game is available on.