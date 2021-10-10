Ubisoft Connect overlay is tanking Far Cry 6 framerates

If you're not happy with the performance of Far Cry 6, then we may have a hot tip for you. Several players on Reddit are noting that disabling the Ubisoft Connect overlay can improve performance by between 10-20 fps, as well as improving the frame rate dips.

The discovery was made by Redditor contrabardus, who was attempting to disable the overlay to solve an unrelated issue with notifications. After he had disabled it, he noticed that his average FPS had jumped from "60-ish" FPS to "70-ish" - but more notably - that the dips to 48fps had gone, and that he was no longer seeing "dips below 60."

Of course, this is far from scientific, but having given this a test, it does seem to help, even on high-end rigs. You can give this a shot yourself by following these steps;

Open Ubisoft Connect Click the "burger" menu (three lines) on the top left Click "settings" Uncheck "enable in-game overlay for supported games"

Then restart the game and you'll notice the performance improvements. It's possible this may help boost performance on other Ubisoft games too, although I've yet to test this out. It's also worth noting this seems to be a specific issue with PC, and performance on consoles seems to be unaffected by the presence of the overlay.

Are you noticing an improvement using this tip? Let us know in the comments below!