Ubisoft+ could be heading to Xbox Game Pass this year

Published by FileTrekker 1 day ago , last updated 1 day ago

Ubisoft's game subscription service, known as Ubisoft+, could be on it's way to Xbox Game Pass at some this year according to various rumours.

While nothing is confirmed, so take this with a pinch of salt, there is a strong chance of the rumours being true, at least according to Windows Central, a trusted source for Microsoft news. If true, the service would be coming towards the latter end of 2021.

It wouldn't be the first service to do this either, with EA Play already being a part of Xbox Game Pass on consoles. It seems likely that this would only be a part of the Xbox console version of Xbox Game Pass, and not a part of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Currently, Ubisoft+ is $14.99 per month on its own, so would be a significant value add to Game Pass. EA Play is heading to Xbox Game Pass on PC at some point soon, though, so it's possible Ubisoft+ may do the same in the distant future.

Of course, this is all rumour for now, so take it with a pinch of salt, but it would be a pretty welcome addition if it does turn out to be accurate.


