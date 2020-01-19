Ubisoft file lawsuit against Rainbow Six DDOS attackers

Ubisoft have filed a lawsuit against various individuals who were behind a coordinated DDoS (Denial of Service) attack against Rainbow Six Siege's servers causing the service to become disrupted.

The suit was filed in the state of California, and states;

Ubisoft seeks to stop an unscrupulous commercial group of hackers and profiteers dedicated to harming Ubisoft’s game sand destroying the R6S player experience for their own personal financial benefit.

There are various people named in the case, as well as some unknown parties, not all of whom are based in the United States. Ubisoft claim the group are part of an "enterprise group" that provides lifetime access subscriptions to it's members.

The group apparently use various domains to sell their services and coordinate their attacks, such as r6s.support among others. These sites were often disguised with fake "takedown" messages and other techniques to hide their true identity.

Ubisoft have made changes to Rainbow Six Siege to tackle these attacks, such as lowering the number of matches per server to just one, and being much more stringent on banning bad actors, as well as removing penalties for users affected by a match that was under attack by a DDoS.