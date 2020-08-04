Ubisoft fires top influential executive over abuse claims

Ubisoft has fired one of its top executives, namely Tommy François , Vice President of Editorial and Creative Services, over allegations of abuse during his tenure at the company.

François is one of several top names at the company who have been accused of misconduct and harassment in the workplace, along with former Chief creative officer Serge Hascoët head of Ubisoft Canada Yannis Mallat, and head of Human Resources Cécile Cornet, all of whom have since departed Ubi.

François was placed on gardening leave while an investigation took place, however, Ubisoft has now confirmed that he is no longer with the company.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has claimed he is making an effort to "fix the culture" at Ubisoft, with a promise of big changes that will include having "listening sessions" and providing bonuses based on creating an inclusive working environment.

However, during a financial conference call several weeks ago, Guillemot appeared to deny that Ubisoft suffered from a toxic internal culture and even appeared to blame employees. He has since released a statement internally to employees, stating that "It has now become clear that certain individuals betrayed the trust I placed in them, and didn't live up to Ubisoft's shared values," further stating that "I have never compromised on my core values and ethics, and never will. I will continue to run and transform Ubisoft to face today's and tomorrow's challenges."