Ubisoft has delayed Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic

Ubisoft has delayed the release of two big upcoming titles, Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic, with the former now being released early next year.

Extraction is a new zombie co-op entry into the Rainbow Six series and has been pushed back until January of 2022 - with Riders Republic being pushed back a little under 2 months, to the 28th of October. The reason for the delay, according to Ubisoft, was to give teams the chance to "fine tune" before the releases, and that Extraction could gain some big improvements with the extra four months.

"Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games," according to Ubi. "We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play."

It may be no coincidence that reception to a recent preview of Extraction to press and select YouTubers went down with mixed results, which may mean that the developers are looking to tweak the game based on the negative feedback.