Ubisoft is holding 'E3-style showcase' this July

E3 itself may be canceled, with news of an online alternative yet to materialize, but have no fear, as Ubisoft have confirmed they intend to go ahead with their own, online, digital showcase on the 12th of July.

Ubi confirmed the event on Twitter, promising "news, reveals, and more" will be at the showcase. They didn't go so far as to say what, exactly, will be featured, but you can probably bet that Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion will feature heavily.

Save the Date! Join us July 12 for Ubisoft Forward, a fully digital showcase with exclusive game news, reveals and more 🎉 Stay tuned... #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/JLYEyF1YnL — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 11, 2020

It's probably safe to say there'll also be further details on Rainbow Six Quarantine, too, along with Gods and Monsters.

Ubisoft stated back in February that it was working on five AAA titles, all scheduled for release before April 2021, so there'll likely be a few surprises in there too. Far Cry, anyone?

The event will be held at noon PT/3 pm ET on the 12th of July. As for where it'll be shown, well, that is not yet confirmed. We imagine YouTube and Twitch will be likely, however.



