Ubisoft may be opening a new studio in Australia soon

Ubisoft may be opening a new studio down under in the near future, according to a job listing in the region and reported by PC Gamer, which refers to a new project on a "multiplayer game in a realistic setting."

The new studio would be based in Sydney it would seem, but it has yet to be officially announced or confirmed. It's also worth noting that Ubisoft does already have an office in Sydney, although it has, to date, not been involved in game development.

As for what the various roles being advertised suggest, the game looks to be a "AAA" title which would be worked alongside Ubisoft San Francisco, and whatever it is, clearly has a focus on multiplayer. Interestingly, the San Francisco studio is also hiring for a "multiplatform project" with multiplayer design being required.

We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report on any further news as we learn it.