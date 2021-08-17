Ubisoft Singapore is facing workplace harassment allegations

Ubisoft Singapore, the developer behind Skull & Bones, is facing investigation by a watchdog group in relation to allegations of workplace discrimination and sexual harassment at the company, according to a report from The Straits Times.

The inquiry is being held by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, which is an agency based in Singapore, after a report that was posted by Kotaku exposed the studio's apparently "toxic" working environment, with employees apparently calling the Singapore studio's culture "one of the worst [in] Ubisoft," with a so-called "French ceiling" that apparently excluded native workers from rising to higher positions in the company.

Ubisoft denied that allegation and stated that "40%" of the expert and senior expert roles are occupied by either native of Singapore or permanent residents of the country, despite a number of employees alleging that French was being regularly used as the primary language within the studio.

The investigation could result in the studio no longer being able to apply for work passes for foreign staff members, or renew existing ones, for up to 24 months, should the findings prove the allegations to be true. In addition to this, the investigation is also looking at claims of sexual harassment, with the Straits Times also reporting that, should any criminal offences be uncovered, these will be escalated to the police.

The managing director of Ubisoft Singapore, Darryl Long, stated in the article that the studio doesn't "tolerate harassment or discrimination," and that a third party was also brought in to also investigate and "take concrete action to formalise how misconduct is dealt with."