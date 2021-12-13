Ubisoft updates Splinter Cell trademark hinting at a new game

Ubisoft has filed an update for their Splinter Cell trademark, backing up reports that the studio could be developing a brand new entry in the franchise.

The filing was made on the 6th of December according to VGC, which renews the trademarks that were last updated in 2017, with some changes being included such as changing the coverage of the trademark from "interactive multi-player computer games" to "providing an online computer game."

It's a subtle change in definition but one that might hint at plans for the series, such as adding online features that may include co-op or an always-online PvE mode. There are no specific details, and it's common for companies to renew trademarks regardless, but it does seem to back up earlier reports from VentureBeat that a new Splinter Cell game similar to the Hitman series was in development, possibly being an open-world title.

If true, the reports suggest the game is very early on in development, so there's no reason to expect any kind of announcement any time soon. It's also possible for plans to change or be cancelled. There's been little word on the franchise since the last game, Blacklist, was released in 2013, but it's clear that fans are clamouring for a new instalment. We'll be sure to report any further news as we learn it.