Valheim's Hearth & Home update is coming next month

Valheim hit that sweet spot on its Early Access launch back in February, the cultural zeitgeist of Minecraft meets Viking mythology. It was one of the hottest games in the genre for around a month, selling close to 7 million copies. Not bad for a team of only five.

Unfortunately, since then, it feels like the team at Irongate has not been able to push out much more than bug fixes, patches, and monthly newsletters. Their original roadmap outlined four content drops in 2021, but in June, they simplified the roadmap to only include Hearth and Home launching "Q3 2021".

Well, Viking friends, the time is nigh. In the monthly update for August, and indeed at Gamescom 2021, they unveiled the reveal trailer for Hearth & Home, the upcoming content drop to add more food and crafting for housing.

While the trailer was more of an ode to Valheim in general and didn't really reveal any of the coming gameplay elements, it did include the release date: September 16th, 2021.

In their monthly update for August, they also mention that they have added three new people to their team of five, now bringing the total count to eight, with two new programmers and one new animator joining the team.

I'll be playing Valheim on September 16th, checking out all of the new updates, and you can read the monthly update on Steam here.