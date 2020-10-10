Valorant Act 3 launches next week with new map, skins and more

The third season of Valorant, known as Valorant Act 3, is getting underway next week, and with it will come a brand new map, new skins, and a battle pass with a whole host of new rewards and unlockables.

The new map coming to the game is known as Icebox, and according to the game's developers, focuses on "skirmishes, sharp aim and adaptive play." According to level designer Salvatore Garozzo, the map is split into various complex spaces with plenty of places to hide. There are also various ziplines dotted around, to give the map a lot of "verticality."

Later in the month, we'll also get a brand new character, known as Skye. She's an Australian forest guardian who can summon magical animals such as a Tasmanian tiger, which can attack enemies. She also has a hawk that can blind enemies with a bolt of light, giving her the edge in quick combat.

Skye is coming a later on int he month, on October 27th - but the new map, skins, and battle pass will arrive on the 13th along with the start of the new season.