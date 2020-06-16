Valorant entering esports scene with Ignition Series

Riot has confirmed its plans for the Valorant sports scene by announcing the Ignition Series, which will start next week.

The new series seems loosely based on the Overwatch League and will see multiple events taking place worldwide, with the first being the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational and the Rage Valorant Japan Invitational, both of which will be held on June 19th.

There's a prize of € 15,000 up for grabs at the G2 Invitational, and teams will be based on region, with the UK, Poland, France, and other countries from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa taking part. The captains for each team also have a twist to contend with, as they won't know who'll be playing on their team until the day before the event.

The Rage Invitational will see 16 teams competing in a standard esports style, with 500,000¥ up for grabs. There'll be 16 teams competing, with well-known esports teams such as DetonatioN Gaming taking part.

This will be Valorant's first venture into esports since it's official release a few weeks ago, and it shows Riot is keen to get things moving quickly in this regard.