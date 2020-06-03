Valorant has officially launched with new features

Valorant had been in closed beta for a while now and has already seen a fair share of controversy. The good news is for those who've been waiting to get their hands on the game, it's finally available to the general public, and there's been a whole host of new modes, skins, and maps to celebrate the official launch.

Even in closed beta, Riot has faced a surge of cheating in the game, leading to over 9,000 bans in swift order. The game has been criticized for its anti-cheat solution that involves installing a Kernal mode driver onto players' systems that launches with Windows.

Reyna is the latest agent to be added to the game for the official launch, and we talk more about her here. Also arriving in the game is a brand new map, Ascent, and a new mode, known as Spike Rush. That particular mode is still technically in beta, and is a best of seven version of the usual Spike mode.

The most exciting new addition though is Ascent, the new map which is set in Italy. It's much more open than maps we've seen so far, and if you're new to the game, it is probably your best bet to be on an even playing field with the beta testers.

The game has faced grief from various players, with the game's Executive Producer unable to play Solo for fear of harassment. Riot has stated their zero-tolerance approach to the issues, however, and discuss it further in the update video above.

Valorant goes live on June 2nd.