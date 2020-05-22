Valorant is officially launching on June 2nd

Valorant has been in closed beta for a while now and has already seen a fair share of controversy. The good news is for those who've been waiting to get their hands on the game, it's finally set to go public this June 2nd.

Even in closed beta, Riot has faced a surge of cheating in the game, leading to over 9,000 bans in swift order. The game has been criticized for its anti-cheat solution that involves installing a Kernal mode driver onto players' systems that launches with Windows.





It all seems moot now anyway, as the company confirmed that all player accounts would be reset before the launch anyway. Also on the way is a new mode, Agent, and a brand new map, too. There'll also be a roll-out of more servers internationally before the final go-live date.

The game has also faced griefing from various players, with the game's Executive Producer unable to play Solo for fear of harassment. Riot has stated their zero-tolerance approach to the issues, however, and discuss it further in the update video above.

Valorant goes live on June 2nd.