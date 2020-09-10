Valve cancels CS:GO Rio Major amid cheating scandal

Valve, together with the ESL, have confirmed that the CS:GO Rio Major scheduled for November has been cancelled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Valve has also spoken out about the recent scandal where coaches used a bug in the game to spectate using a free camera in tournaments and gave their players directions and hints.

The ESL has stated it looked at alternative options to enable the event go ahead, but wasn't able to make it happen, stating that they "ultimately have to face the fact that the global situation currently does not allow for a Major to take place."

Those with tickets will get refunds, and the tickets will also remain valid for a future event once it's "safe" for an in-arena major to be held.

Valve has also spoken out about the recent cheating scandal, where coaches used a bug in CS:GO to use a free-camera spectator view, thus allowing them to relay the positions of the opposition. The company stated that anyone found exploiting the bug in an RMR event will have their RMR points reset.

They held short of taking action against individual teams or coaches, however, stating that "until we get a complete picture," it wasn't appropriate to dish out any further punishments. They did, however, state that they are considering limitations to mid-match coaching in the future.