Valve explains why they didn't develop Half-Life 3

Half-Life: Alyx is a fantastic game, and you can check out our very own James Heaney right now playing through the game over on our YouTube channel, but the question still remains in many fans minds: whatever happened to Half-Life 3?

This question has sort of been answered thanks to an interview with Alyx's level designer, Dario Casali, over at IGN.

According to Casali, Half-Life 2 took a lot of time and resources tom ake due to the Source engine being developed alongside it. Instead, the team would like to "Get some stable technology and then build a game on top of it".

The episodic content of Half-Life 2 was then designed to fill the void while a new engine was developed, but, according to Casali, the scope of the project became too big. As a result, their plans lo longer fit the episodic format, and 13 years later, we're still without any followup.

Gabe Newell also recently spoke to IGN and stated the team didn't want to just "crank out" Half-Life games, and that they were waiting for an opportunity to push the envolope, which VR has provided.

The second issue was development of Source 2. It's been in the works since 2015, but is now finally being used in Valve's latest titles, including Alyx.

While there's been no official confirmation, all the signs are that there will be an eventual return to a traditional Half-Life game down the road, with VR still out of the hands of most gamers, this is good news.