Valve has new games in development according to Gabe Newell

Gabe Newell has confirmed that Valve is currently developing a number of games that will be announced in the future while speaking with 1 News, a local news outlet in New Zeland, where Gaben has been hiding out since the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

During the interview, Newell was asked about Half-Life 3, and why Valve has been so tight-lipped about the topic for all these years. Predictably, Newell said little about it but did confirm that Valve "definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing. It's fun to ship games."

He went on to state that working on Half-Life Alyx "was great. To be back doing singleplayer games, that created a lot of momentum inside the company to do more of that." Valve is allegedly working on a project named "Citadel" internally, which was the name of the main Combine HQ in Half-Life 2, although this has not been confirmed.

During the interview Newell also talked about the Cyberpunk 2077 controversy, stating he had a "lot of fun" playing the game on PC, and that he had sympathy for CD Projekt Red for a "situation every game developer finds themselves in."

"All I know is that there are a lot of very happy gamers in the PC space, which are the ones that are most visible to us," said Newell. "There are aspects of the game that are just brilliant, and it shows a tremendous amount of work. It's unfair to throw stones at any other developer because just getting something as complex and ambitious as that out the door is pretty amazing. The PC version that I played, I had a lot of fun playing."