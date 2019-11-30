Valve's Index sells out on the back of Half-Life: Alyx

It's fair to say that the interest in Valve's Index VR headset has been, well, lukewarm at best, as is the case with most VR headsets. Sales have seemingly skyrocketed though on the back of Half-Life: Alyx's announcement, which is surely the response Valve were hoping for.

The Index has seemingly sold out in stores across the US and Canada, according to RoadtoVR, but the UK seems to be unaffected by the hype currently. The game will be free with Index headsets, which no doubt sweetens the deal. Buying the headset is as good as a pre-order.

The game looks promising, and while inevitably gaining the expected "it's not Half-Life 3" criticism, it does at least look like a solid AAA outing in all other respects.

