Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2 delayed until 2021

Sad news for those waiting for the release of Vampire: The Masquerade—Bloodlines 2, as the game's developers, Hardsuit Labs, announced on Twitter today that the game will miss it's late 2020 deadline, and will now instead be released at some time next year.

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

The developers originally intended to release the game in March of this year, before this was pushed back to late 2020, and now 2021. The new release window isn't any more specific than simply next year, but hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to get our hands on it.

As always though with these types of announcements, it's much better to see the game get the attention it needs rather than see a studio rush a broken game out of the door. Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic having a huge impact on everyone this year, the delay isn't too surprising.