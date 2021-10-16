Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 was almost cancelled

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has already gained notoriety for its incredibly troubled development cycle, with a number of key personnel departing the project before developer Hardsuit Labs was removed by Paradox, who also confirmed the game would now be delayed indefinitely. The good news is that development hasn't yet been cancelled, but according to a new report from Swedish site Avanza, it was very close.

In an interview with CEO Fredrik Wester, it was confirmed that the game was almost cancelled when Hardsuit was removed from the project. "When we lifted the game from the original developer, we had a long review in case we should end the game or run it further," he said. "We were actually prepared to close the production completely. But we got a pitch that we thought was convincing enough to run, played on, and we have very good hopes that it will be a good game that meets the players' expectations."

It's unknown at this time who the new studio working on the game is, but Hardsuit's removal was the latest in a long line of problems during the game's development, with many prominent staff members including the game's head writer, Brian Mitsoda, being fired without warning, followed by creative director Ka’ai Cluney, and a few months later, narrative designer Cara Ellison also leaving the project.

According to Wester, the new studio has however been appointed, and that the game is now in the hands of "a very reputable and talented developer." It'll be some time before we learn more about the game though, with development effectively starting from scratch, and a release date likely to be in 2023 or beyond.



