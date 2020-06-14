Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines character returning

Paradox has revealed the characters which will feature in Bloodlines 2, and it would appear that characters from the first game will be returning in its sequel.

Bloodlines 2 will be set in Seattle instead of Los Angeles, but one character has come along from the first game, namely Damsel, the den mother of the Anarch faction.

She'll be played by the same voice actress, Courtenay Taylor, and has apparently been spending her time since the first game establishing the Anarch Free State in Seattle.

Damsel was a Brujah vampire in the first game and gave quests to the player if they sided with the Anarchs.