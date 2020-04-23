Vikendi returns to PUBG and now includes rideable trains!

Season 7 of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now underway, and returning following a conspicuous absence in Season 6 is the Vikendi map, also known as 'the one with all the snow'.

It's been given an overhaul during its time away, too. Dino Park has been replaced with the much more ambitious Dinoland, which includes its own railroad with nine different locomotives you can ride. As far as I am aware, rideable trains are a new feature for PUBG.

The map in general also has several changes, with some areas and settlements now removed, and others added in their places. There's also a new cargo depot full of containers which will prove a solid battleground for those who enjoy the thrill of a maze shootout.





Snow vehicles are gone though, replaced by typical motorbikes and sidecars. There's a lot less snow now, although there's still a fair amount, especially on the north side of the island. It's still there, but it's not as prominent as it used to be.

Dinoland itself is also a huge addition though, becoming a fully-fledged theme park. Okay, you can't ride the rides, apart from the trains, but it's great fun regardless, and as environments in PUBG go, it's pretty unique.

The map features variants where it's both snowing and clear, but the moonlight version is currently absent, although is promises to return at a later date.

There's even some new Dinoland apparel for your character available, so you can really look the part while shooting fellow guests within the abandoned theme park.