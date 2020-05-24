2,433 ONLINE

Viking rap battles? Assassin's Creed Valhalla has you covered

Please wait...

Published by FileTrekker 56 minutes ago , last updated 53 minutes ago

Vikings are badass, there's no questioning that, but did you know that they held rap battles? At least, something closely resembling them - according to many historical records, they would often hold rhyming insult-fights, known as Flytings. These would often reference the gods such as Odin, Thor, and Loki, for example. 

Excitingly, they'll feature in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a recent Tweet showing how the feature works, courtesy of the game's creative director, Ashraf Alsmail. 

You'll be able to engage in flyting against other warriors, and have multiple choices to select from, with the response you choose having an impact on your success or failure in the battles. Both Nordic and Saxons would often engage flyting, often in mead halls or other social gatherings. It's interesting how the more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess.



Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!