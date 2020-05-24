Viking rap battles? Assassin's Creed Valhalla has you covered

Vikings are badass, there's no questioning that, but did you know that they held rap battles? At least, something closely resembling them - according to many historical records, they would often hold rhyming insult-fights, known as Flytings. These would often reference the gods such as Odin, Thor, and Loki, for example.

Excitingly, they'll feature in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, with a recent Tweet showing how the feature works, courtesy of the game's creative director, Ashraf Alsmail.

Viking rap battles, you say? @AshrafAIsmail will get you up to speed on how this all-new feature works in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.#AssassinsCreed #ACFacts pic.twitter.com/WB9BEYO0yC — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 22, 2020

You'll be able to engage in flyting against other warriors, and have multiple choices to select from, with the response you choose having an impact on your success or failure in the battles. Both Nordic and Saxons would often engage flyting, often in mead halls or other social gatherings. It's interesting how the more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess.







