Wake Island comes to Battlefield V next week

Wake Island is a classic from Battlefield 1942, and it makes it's debut in Battlefield V next week, something I and I am sure a lot of other fans of the series are looking forward to.

There's a new trailer showing off the new map, and it looks amazing. It's not a 1:1 recreation of the original, nor the Battlefront 3 version, being about twice the size, but it's certainly hitting the right nostalgic tones for me. The map's size gives you more room to breath over the original I reckon, which is nice.

It looks perfect for vehicles too, being largely beaches and flat land, and there'll be plenty of tanks and boats to mess around with. There'll be plenty of places to hide and sneak attacks on enemies too, with lush green plant life and rocky outcrops.

The update next week will also bring with it custom games, which lets you create a private game with setting of your choice, such as the maps and game modes, and other tweaks, plus password protection, too. Just like the good ol' days.

The update releases next week on the 12th of December.