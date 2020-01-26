Warcraft 3 Reforged launches this coming Tuesday

Warcraft 3 Reforged is a reworking of the original classic with new, 4K graphics, enhanced gameplay and engine upgrades, and it's due to drop very soon on Tuesday, the 28th of January.

You can give the beta of multiplayer a try right now though, should you be impatient. The game will feature The Frozen Throne expansion too, along with the ability to create mods, custom maps, and custom game modes.

Blizzard have stated the aim to stay faithful to the original though, and you'll even be able to play multiplayer across this and the original release, amazingly, with existing mods and maps working too, so be sure to check out our extensive collection of mods for the game.

As for when on the 28th it will release exactly, it should be around 3PM PT, or 5PM CT.