Warframe developers Digital Extremes acquired by Tencent

Tencent has bought an awful lot of shares in video game studios in recent years, and are showing no signs of slowing down, as demonstrated by the $1.5 billion purchase of Digital Extremes, the studio behind Warframe.

The deal has been on the cards for a while but was finalised yesterday. The purchase sees the Chinese giant pick up Leyou Technologies, the parent of Digital Extremes, and includes a number of other studios including the UK based Splash Damage (who have had a hand in Gears Tactics) and Certain Affinity, who has worked on the Modern Warfare remasters and Halo Infinite. It also includes Athlon Games, who are working with Amazon on a new Lord of the Rings MMO.

It's curious to know that before Leyou snapped up these studios, it was a chicken processing company of all things - so I guess you could call this a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner? In any case, this is another significant addition to Tencent's portfolio of games, which includes studios such as Riot Games and Funcom.

Tencent is also a significant shareholder in major studios such as Epic Games, Ubisoft, Activision and Blizzard.