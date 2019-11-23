Warframe now lets you build your own spaceship

It's fair to say that Warframe has evolved a lot in both premise and gameplay since it's initial launch, and that's not a bad thing. The latest update takes it further than ever before, with players now able to build their very own spaceship to explore the galaxy as they see fit.

Of course, interplanetary travel was possible before with landing craft and the generic Archwing craft, but now you'll be able to construct a ship of your very own, to your own tastes and desires.

There's a lot of work to do, though, as currently you'll need to start hunting down parts for your new ship and prepare a home for it until the Rising Tides update launches, when, should you have found everything you need, you'll finally be able to take flight and get caught up in some epic space battles.





Your first job is to build a dry dock for the ship, and once completed, you'll then need to start searching for parts to build your ship with, not an easy task, although there's an AI available to help you.

The marketplace will also offer items for your ship, but you'll be able to build at least the dry dock and core ship for free, as long as you hve the time to find the resources you need.

It's apparently possible to do solo, although it's surely going to be easier when working with others. As for then Rising Tide itself launches, there's no date yet, but we can't imagine it's too far away.