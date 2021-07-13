Warner Bros sale won't include TT Games or Neatherealm

Back in March of this year, WarnerMedia was merged with Discovery to create a new "premier, standalone global entertainment company," with a view to competing with Disney and Netflix. Naturally, with any sale or merger, some parts of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment were speculated to be up for sale, as they were considered potentially irrelevant to the core WB business.

Word was that both NetherRealm, the developers behind Mortal Kombat, and TT Games (formerly Traveller's Tales,) the developers behind a number of Lego games, would also be sold off. The rumour was started by the Xbox TWo Podcast, who claimed to have seen documentation that showed both studios as not being "in the scope" of the future operations of WB and potentially being sold off.

It seems that information was incorrect, and both studios will be remaining under Warner Bros.

A representative from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment spoke to TheGamer, stating that "I can confirm NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to remain a part of Warner Bros. Games, and all are included in the Warner Media Discovery merger," debunking the rumours from earlier in the year. Other studios that are included in the group such as Monolith, Avalanche, Rockstead and Playdemic are also safe.

NetheRealm have focused almost exclusively on the Mortal Kombat and Injustice series, both fighting games, while TT Games likewise seems to specialise almost entirely on licensed Lego games these days, with tie-ins with Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Batman among others.