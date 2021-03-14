Warzone's Mara catches two streamers cheating on Twitch

Here's a fun one. Alex Zedra, a Twitch streamer and, coincidentally, the voice actor for Mara in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, caught two fellow streamers, Icy Vixen and BeardedBanger, cheating on their live streams, which has subsequently lead to both accounts being suspended by Twitch.

Both BeardedBanger and Sarah "Icy Vixen" Belles faced a swift suspension from Twitch after Zedra caught them in what looked like suspicious gameplay, reminiscent of somebody using aimbots and wallhacks. Icy Vixen was suspended first, before BeardedBanger fell to the same fate.

Hey @Twitch I hosted a streamer hacking during a tourney...just thought you should know. IcyVixen and BeardedBanger. pic.twitter.com/ZQgEpAgYeM — A L E X ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 💕 (@Alex_zedra) March 12, 2021

BeardedBanger had recently boasted about being offered a Twitch partnership just 12 days into their Twitch streaming career. Presumably, that's now off the table. "Thank you Twitch for banning the most toxic hackers I’ve ever come across in my five years of being on this platform," said Zedra on Twitter. "Glad I got to witness him being banned live after being called bitch and to 1v1 them as they’re blatantly hacking."

Cheating has been a major issue for Warzone since it released, so it's great to see, at least on this occasion, two cheaters getting what they rightly deserve.