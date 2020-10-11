Wasteland 3 update cuts loading times by up to 60%

The latest update for Wasteland 3 is now available, with inXile stating that among other fixes and improvements, the game's engineers have managed to reduce the loading time of levels by up to 60% on the PC version, and 25% on consoles.

inXile gives an example where they saw a loading time of 38 seconds drop tp just 13 on their PC hardware - indeed, before the 1.1.2 Patch, the game did suffer from some longish load times - so this is great to see. Long loads can be a frustrating thing when you're constantly re-loading into a level, for example, so the update is very much a welcome one.





There are other fixes too though, including fixes for the sin[er rifle Chain Ambush, and the Precision Strike perk bug - and they've also resolved the annoying issues in the Yuma County Speedway area that was preventing many players from progressing.



