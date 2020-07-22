Watch 15 minutes of Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay in 4K

I am super stoked for Mafia: Definitive Edition. While the entire trilogy is getting something of an upgrade, the original is turning into a work of art, looking more like a total rebuild, and is, graphically at least, absolutely jaw-dropping.

IGN has now released a new video showing off over 15 minutes of gameplay in full 4K resolution, and I have to say, the graphics here look closer to 2022 than 2002, although the original was regarded as very impressive graphically at the time.



While the graphical overhaul is major, there is nothing much-revealed in terms of new content over the original, although we do see bikes have been added to the game for the first time.

The video focuses on the "Trip to the Country" mission, and several things were mentioned during it such as the newly redesigned vehicle models, which look stunning. Honestly, it's been many years since I last played Mafia, and I'm really stoked to rediscover it with this amazing remaster.

