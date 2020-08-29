Watch a full recruitment mission from Watch Dogs Legion

One of the interesting aspects to Watch Dogs Legion compared to its predecessors will be your ability to recruit - and play as - any NPC you come across within the game world to DedSec, the anti-establishment rebellion against the corporate tech giants that threaten the future of society as we know it.

It's not as simple as asking them to join, though - you'll need to complete a mission or two in order to win them over - and a new video released during Gamescom's Future Games Show shows off one of these missions in its entirety



There's a reason to do this - as you can see in the video - each person you recruit will have unique abilities that you'll be able to leverage by playing as that character in missions. One notable example is a construction worker, which will afford you the ability to use a giant drone to fly around London and cause havoc.

The example shown here is a beekeeper, who will be able to summon a swarm of nano bees, a frankly terrifying prospect. The video shows the process of recruiting the beekeeper to your team from beginning to end. This takes place in two parts, firstly by hacking a security camera to find the location of stolen data, before then heading to a lab to infiltrate and retrieve said data.

Watch Dogs 2 is releasing on the 29th of October, and I simply can't wait...