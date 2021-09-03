Watch Dogs Legion is free to try out this weekend

Watch Dogs Legion has mixed feelings for me. It's an amazing open-world representation of the city of London, hugely refreshing for these types of games, but compared to Watch Dogs 2, the character dynamic and story is a little, well, lacking. It's truly ambitious by allowing any NPC in the game to become the playable character, giving you the opportunity to build your own unique team of hackers to take down evil, but in execution, it comes off a little, well, generic and dull.

It's a complaint that the Bloodlines DLC has largely resolved for me, which, without spoilers, was a triumphant return to form for me. In any case, if you've not had a chance to give the game a try yet, then you'll be able to check it out completely for free this weekend.



The free period runs from today through until the 5th of September for PC players on the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft store. If you decide to buy, then you'll also be able to grab it for 60% off right now, with the season pass 25% off.

You'll want the Bloodlines DLC if you ask me. The DLC content was far more entertaining than the main story, and being able to then play through the main campaign with Aiden Pierce and Wrench adds a little spice to what was a previously bland soup. The game has come on a lot since its original release, though.



