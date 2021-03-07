Watch Dogs Legion Online has been delayed indefinitely

I've been waiting what feels like forever for Watch Dogs Legion's online mode to release, and it seems I'll now be waiting a little longer, with Ubisoft confirming that the mode has been delayed "indefinitely" in PC and until later in the month on consoles, due to a number of issues and bugs, including incompatibility with a certain range of graphics cards.

Watch Dogs Legion's online mode was originally due in December last year but was pushed back to give Ubisoft time to patch the main game, which suffered from a number of bugs and performance issues on release. "We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," said Ubi on Twitter. "We've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible."

A message from the Watch Dogs: Legion team about the Online Mode: pic.twitter.com/VVeaZ7v7yb — Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) March 5, 2021

The Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia versions of Online have also been pushed back until the 23rd of March to allow time for the team to fix a bug where the game would crash in Tactical Op. The console versions will also have a nerfed text chat when it launches, although the implication is there'll be a day-one patch released to fix that issue.