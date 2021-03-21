Watch Dogs: Legion Online has released on PC after all

Just two weeks after Ubisoft confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode had been delayed "indefinitely" for PC, it's arrived, with the update seemingly dropping before it was expected to release on consoles originally, surprisingly.

The update was originally delayed "indefinitely" due to a number of issues and bugs, including incompatibility with a certain range of graphics cards. Watch Dogs Legion's online mode was originally due in December last year but was pushed back to give Ubisoft time to patch the main game, which suffered from a number of bugs and performance issues on release. "We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," said Ubi on Twitter. "We've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible."

But now the update is live, along with a bunch of updates and fixes for the main game. The console versions of the game also got the update on the 9th of March, but one thing that's still missing from all versions is the Tactical Op mode, which should be arriving on the 23rd of March across all versions of the game, including PC.

I'm looking forward to dipping into Online and giving it a try, but for those also keen on the single-player experience, here is the full update list to the core game;