Watch Dogs: Legion Online has released on PC after all

Just two weeks after Ubisoft confirmed that Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode had been delayed "indefinitely" for PC, it's arrived, with the update seemingly dropping before it was expected to release on consoles originally, surprisingly.
The update was originally delayed "indefinitely" due to a number of issues and bugs, including incompatibility with a certain range of graphics cards. Watch Dogs Legion's online mode was originally due in December last year but was pushed back to give Ubisoft time to patch the main game, which suffered from a number of bugs and performance issues on release. "We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," said Ubi on Twitter. "We've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the new launch date as soon as possible."
But now the update is live, along with a bunch of updates and fixes for the main game. The console versions of the game also got the update on the 9th of March, but one thing that's still missing from all versions is the Tactical Op mode, which should be arriving on the 23rd of March across all versions of the game, including PC.
I'm looking forward to dipping into Online and giving it a try, but for those also keen on the single-player experience, here is the full update list to the core game;
- Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite loading screen after initiating the in-game benchmark.
- Fixed an issue that would cause certain objects to not reflect properly while ray tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a black screen and invisible UI elements when loading up the game for the first time while using DX12.
- Fixed an issue that could cause game performance to be drastically reduced after several hours of gameplay when using an AMD graphics card and have ray tracing enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when quickly switching between app categories in the data app.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash while free roaming the Open World.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the hologram during the More Human Than Human mission to not be smooth when using High, Very High or Ultra presets with DX12 enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when selecting certain weapons.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Buy Upgrade button in the Tech tab to not be highlighted when hovering over it with the mouse pointer.
- Fixed an issue that caused several masks to go missing from players’ wardrobes after TU3.0.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when performing an operative swap in specific areas of the open world.
- Fixed an issue that would cause placeholder text to be displayed for inactive operatives when inspecting them while in a restricted area.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when ray tracing was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when selecting a tab in the in-game store.