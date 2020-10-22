Watch Dogs Legion will support crossplay via Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft is going to support Crossplay on all future Ubisoft titles, including the soon to be released Watch Dogs Legion, on a new service called Ubisoft Connect, which merges the company's Uplay store and Ubisoft Club into one single platform.

The new combined service will launch with Watch Dogs Legion and will be free to use in the usual way with your Ubisoft account. It'll establish a single, unified service for all Ubisoft offerings on all platforms, and will provide all of the existing services, in addition to adding Crossplay and Cross-Save support to Ubisoft titles.

👋Hello #UbisoftConnect!

Ubisoft Club and Uplay become Ubisoft Connect, a new environment to enhance your Ubisoft experience on October 29, 2020.



🎁1000+ former Club Rewards are now FREE!

📖Learn more: https://t.co/wRbCBDm6ZI pic.twitter.com/ZhUmWITZGy — Ubisoft Connect (@UbisoftConnect) October 21, 2020

This means you'll be able to save on PC and pick up on Xbox, for example. In addition, there'll be a rewards program - using the service will net you XP and "levels" that can be used to unlock content in games.

The overlay currently seen will be transformed, and both old and new games will be compatible with the changes.

Ubisoft Connect goes live when Watch Dogs Legion launches on October 29th.