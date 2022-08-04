WB Games delays MultiVersus Season 1 and Morty release

MultiVersus Season 1 will no longer be starting on Tuesday, with WB Games confirming it's been delayed along with the release of Morty from the popular Rick and Morty series.

There's no revised release date or reason for the delay yet either, according to the official Twitter account for the game. "We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 and the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

They went on to add that they'll be letting players know as soon as possible when Season 1 would finally get underway. Some fear it may be related to Discovery's mass axing of various Warner Bros. properties following their merger, but according to several sources, MultiVersus is unaffected.

Earlier in the day, details had emerged about the new season and the battle pass, with the Season 1 pass having 50 tiers for the price of 950 Gleamium currency, or roughly $9.50 in real money.

The game has been available for a little while in open beta, where presumably it will remain until Season 1 is officially rescheduled. We'll be sure to post any updates as we learn them.