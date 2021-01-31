Weapon delivery drones are coming to Rust next week

Rust is getting some new Amazon-style delivery drones next week, although these particular flying delivery bots won't be bringing you groceries or homeware.

The new drones, shared by the game's producer Alistair McFarlane on Twitter, will fly to nearby vending machines to grab gear and return them to the player. According to the blurb, they will only be available within safe zones, and the player won't be able to craft the terminals needed to use them.

Drone delivery! - currently planned for Feb 4th Patch. pic.twitter.com/SUZKyw5TSg — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) January 30, 2021

This means players will be able to grab vending machine gear before leaving the safe zone and out into the world, so that's pretty cool. Rust is a survival game that requires players to develop technology and guns, so these drones could also be used to trade items.

The new update goes live on the 4th of February.