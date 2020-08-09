Weird hints for the next Call of Duty appear in Warzone

If you've played Call of Duty: Warzone recently you may have seen some very brief, bizarre messages appearing on your screen in the form of static, along with some text, reading "KNOW YOUR HISTORY" followed by "doomed to repeat it" in Russian.

The words are bursting onto the screen very briefly, buried in static. It was first picked up by Eurogamer who noticed that one gamer had managed to catch one of the moments on screen, which appears to broadcast to all players simultaneously.





We know already from recent news coming from Infinity Ward that they intend to use Warzone as a vehicle to promote the next Call of Duty, which is expected to be called Black Ops: Cold War. It fits in perfectly with that theme, too, so it seems that the campaign has already gotten underway.

The name of the game was recently leaked on upcoming packaging for Doritos, who will run a promotion from October 5th to the 31st. This means that, according to the packaging, the game will likely have to be released by then., so it makes sense that the marketing has started to ramp up.



