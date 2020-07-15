What's the deal with Assassin's Creed Valhalla side-quests?

There's a lot of confusion right now surrounding Assassin's Creed Valhalla, specifically, in relation to side-quests. Several sources are now claiming that the game won't feature any at all, with others claiming it'll either have only a small number or take a different form than usual.

It started when GameSpot lead with the headline "Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Have Almost No Side Quests," going on to explain that instead there'll be "world events" that occur during the game, but that "traditional" side quests won't feature.

PC Gamer has now cleared up the situation, however, stating during their hands-on experience with the game that there are indeed side-quests in the game. Looking at it though, it seems the truth lay somewhere in-between.

According to their review, there were a few side quests, but these served as simple diversions, for example, helping a child find their lost cat, rather than fully-fledged side-quests. This then sounds a lot like the "world events" that were referenced in the GameSpot article.

So these quests will be given randomly, rather than being seekable, and are a bit like random encounters in Red Dead 2. They don't sound terribly exciting to me, honestly, but I suppose they are side-quests for all intents and purposes.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases on the 17th of November.