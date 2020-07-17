What to expect from The Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox is holding another Games Showcase event next week, following on from it's lackluster May event, but this time it seems Microsoft may have learned from its mistakes, with marketing manager Aaron Greenberg promising this time, it'll be nothing but games featured.

The last event came under fire for talking about hardware, and the Xbox business in general, rather than showcasing games. That's a reasonable gripe I suppose, given the event title and all.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

Still, that shouldn' be a worry this time around, with Greenberg stating on Twitter that it'll be a whole solid hour dedicated to nothing but games.

The event promises to showcase a few first-looks, and campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite, along with some new footage for other games we know are on the way. The event will be held on the 23rd of July at 5 pm BST / 9 am PDT on all our favorite streaming platforms, except Mixer I guess, as that's no longer a thing...