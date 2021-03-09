Why did CS:GO randomly disappear from Steam earlier today?

Gamers were left a little confused earlier today when a bunch of games, including Counter-Strike: Global offensive, randomly disappeared from the Steam store - but just what happened, exactly?

According to VGC24/7, the store page, including all its screenshots and videos, were removed from Steam earlier today, and even though the game still appeared in search results, you couldn't access the game's page or grab a copy, for whatever reason. The issue was first picked up by @gabefollower on Twitter, with others suggesting that Valve may have been doing some kind of update on Steam and accidentally disabled the pages.

Valve was removing a bunch of other games at the time, it seems, and whole those games are still gone, CS:GO is back, suggesting its removal was a mistake. Everything seems to be back to normal now though, so no harm done. Hopefully, the issue was simply an internal mistake and not unauthorized access into Steam's systems.

We'll be sure to let you know if we learn more about this situation.